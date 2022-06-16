PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating the impact of Title IX
The impact of the 1972 Title IX law barring discrimination in educational programs that receive federal aid is vast, but it has been particularly influential in athletics.
Women’s and men’s teams are expected to be treated equally under the law, which marks its 50th anniversary this month, and schools should look to expand the opportunities for women to play sports.
Many female athletes over the years have benefited, directly and indirectly, from Title IX and their milestone moments — on stages big and small — are celebrated in these images from The Associated Press.
For more on Title IX’s impact, see AP’s full package: https://apnews.com/hub/title-ix Video timeline: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdgNI6BZpw0
