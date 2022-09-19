Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Fresh corn makes a creamy pasta sauce with no cream

Creamy pasta sauces can be tasty, but they can also be too heavy

Via AP news wire
Monday 19 September 2022 13:25

Fresh corn makes a creamy pasta sauce with no cream

Show all 2
Food-MilkStreet- Bucatini

Even when they are tasty, creamy pasta sauces can be unappealingly heavy. A few bites and you’re done.

Luckily, a lighter solution lies in peak season for sweet corn, whose high starch content can create a creamy sauce without having to resort to using cream. Just pull out the blender.

We developed this vegetarian pasta for our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, with frozen corn for year-round appeal. But it will be even better with fresh ears.

For this recipe, which is loosely based on one from “Mastering Pasta” by Marc Vetri and David Joachim, cut 3 cups of kernels from the cob (about 3 large or 4 medium ears). Blitzing two of the cups in the blender with chopped scallion whites, a bit of water, salt and pepper makes an easy no-cook sauce. Simply heat the cooked pasta — we like tubular bucatini — with the mixture, butter, the rest of the kernels and a little of the pasta cooking water to help the sauce cling.

The result is a rich, slightly sweet pasta dish that won’t weigh you down.

Recommended

Bucatini with Sweet Corn and Scallions

https://www.177milkstreet.com/recipes/sweet-corn-scallion-bucatini-cookish

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

1 pound corn kernels, cut from the ears or frozen but thawed, drained and patted dry (about 3 cups)

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced, whites and greens reserved separately

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 pound bucatini pasta OR spaghetti

4 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 4 pieces

2 ounces pecorino Romano cheese, finely grated (1 cup)

1 or 2 Fresno OR jalapeño chilies, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

Recommended

In a blender, puree 2 cups of corn, the scallion whites, ½ cup water, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain. In a 12-inch skillet, melt the butter. Add the corn puree and remaining kernels, then cook, stirring, until darkened slightly. Off heat, add the pasta, cheese and chilies, then toss, adding cooking water to thin. Season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with scallion greens.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in