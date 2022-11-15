Jump to content

7 children, driver still hospitalized after school bus crash

Officials say seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with varying injuries

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 November 2022 17:21

7 children, driver still hospitalized after school bus crash

Seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with varying injuries, officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Another 11 children were treated at hospitals and released, according to the statement from Magoffin County Schools.

The bus crashed Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending 18 children and the driver to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Pupils from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes when the crash happened on a state highway near Salyersville in eastern Kentucky, said Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows.

No other vehicles were involved.

The bus went off state Route 40 near Salyersville and over an embankment, state Trooper Michael Coleman said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, but police were investigating.

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” the school district said.

