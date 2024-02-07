Jump to content

Santa Anita postpones Friday's card in wake of historic rains in Southern California

Santa Anita has postponed Friday’s nine-race card to give time for horses to return to a normal routine after training was suspended since last weekend

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 February 2024 20:55
Santa Anita has postponed Friday’s nine-race card to give time for horses to return to a normal routine after training was suspended since last weekend.

Regular training will resume Friday and racing will be held Saturday. This Friday’s races will be run on Feb. 15.

“We got over 10 inches of rain since Sunday afternoon, but the forecast looking forward is very good,” said Nate Newby, the track's general manager. "We’re confident that the main track and the turf course, especially with the improved drainage that was installed last year, will be in excellent condition ready when racing resumes on Saturday.”

___

