A bus plunges off a bridge in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, killing 3 and injuring 6 others

Authorities in Russia say that at least three people have been killed and six others injured when a bus veered off a bridge in the country's second-largest city St. Petersburg

Via AP news wire
Friday 10 May 2024 14:38

A bus plunges off a bridge in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, killing 3 and injuring 6 others

A bus veered off a bridge in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, killing at least three people and leaving six others injured on Friday, officials said.

The Emergencies Ministry said that rescuers removed nine people from the water, and three of them died. It said four others were in critical condition, and two more were in serious condition.

Russian news reports initially said that there might have been about 20 people in the bus when it broke through a barrier and plunged into the Moika River in central St. Petersburg.

A surveillance video released by the Russian media showed the bus driving fast, making a sharp turn onto the bridge and colliding with another vehicle before breaking through the barrier and falling into the water.

Authorities in St. Petersburg said that the owner of the bus has been repeatedly fined for various violations.

