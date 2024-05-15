Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A third miner is declared dead in a cave-in in southern Poland

Rescuers in southern Poland have recovered the body of a third miner a day after a cave-in in which 12 other workers were hurt

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 May 2024 09:27
Poland Mine Cave-in
Poland Mine Cave-in (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rescuers recovered the body of a third miner a day after a cave-in at the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine in southern Poland in which 12 other workers were hurt, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

The miner was declared dead and the rescue operation finished as investigators look into the cause of the collapse, said Aleksandra Siembiga of the Polish Mining Group.

The cave-in happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday some 870 meters (2,800 feet) underground near the coal face in an area where 15 miners were working.

It was the second cave-in at the Myslowice-Wesola mine this year, following one on April 17 that killed one miner. Two other coal mine workers were killed in accidents inside other mines in Poland this year, while in 2023, 15 miners were killed in on-the job accidents.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in