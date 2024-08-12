Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day Monday August 12, 2024

Via AP news wire
Monday 12 August 2024 18:48

PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day Monday August 12, 2024

Show all 9

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in