Ukrainian local authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live

Via AP news wire
Monday 19 August 2024 11:26

Ukrainian officials issue an evacuation order for families with children from the city of Pokrovsk

Ukrainian local authorities on Monday issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live.

They say Russian forces are advancing so quickly that it is compulsory for families to leave the city and other nearby towns. Russian troops have been pushing toward Pokrovsk for months.

Follow developments in the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

