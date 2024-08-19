Ukrainian officials issue an evacuation order for families with children from the city of Pokrovsk
Ukrainian local authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live
Ukrainian local authorities on Monday issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live.
They say Russian forces are advancing so quickly that it is compulsory for families to leave the city and other nearby towns. Russian troops have been pushing toward Pokrovsk for months.
