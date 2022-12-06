Body of Baltimore fire victim went undiscovered for hours
A Baltimore family is demanding answers after firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Saturday night and failed to realize the building was occupied before leaving the scene
Body of Baltimore fire victim went undiscovered for hoursShow all 2
Several hours after firefighters extinguished a warehouse fire in southwest Baltimore early Sunday, the scene was eerily quiet as Donte Craig stepped through the charred rubble, trying to remain hopeful.
He was looking for his older brother James Craig Jr., who leased the warehouse for his demolition and hauling business. After hearing about the fire, which was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday, family members grew increasingly concerned throughout the night because James Craig Jr. wasn’t answering calls or texts.
Finally, his brother drove to the scene late Sunday morning.
Inside the building, he found his brother lying unresponsive on the second floor. James Craig Jr., 45, was later pronounced dead, and Baltimore Police launched a homicide investigation.
As the investigation unfolds, family members are demanding answers. They want to know how firefighters initially failed to realize the building was occupied.
Their questions add to growing controversy surrounding the Baltimore Fire Department and its policies, which came under scrutiny after three firefighters died responding to a call early this year. The chief resigned last week in response to an investigative report that found numerous deficiencies.
In response to questions about the warehouse fire, officials said they had no reason to believe anyone was inside the two-story commercial building. They also said the building was ultimately deemed structurally unsafe for firefighters to enter.
But the Craig family said there were signs of occupancy, including about a half-dozen dogs spending the night in an adjacent enclosure. First responders had the dogs taken to an animal shelter, according to family members.
James Craig Jr. used the first floor of the warehouse as a workshop, but he also had a bedroom upstairs where he sometimes stayed after working late. He collapsed near the top of the stairs, according to his brother.
“He was trying to get out,” Donte Craig said in an interview at the scene Tuesday afternoon.
He pointed to the staircase leading to the second floor. While parts of the building were severely damaged from the flames — including sections of the walls and floorboards that were reduced to charcoal and ash — the metal staircase remained intact.
Donte Craig said he easily walked up the stairs Sunday morning and spotted his brother’s body before reaching the top. He questioned why firefighters didn’t make a similar effort.
“They’ve got a lot to answer for,” said father James Craig Sr. “Why couldn’t they walk up one flight of steps? Maybe my son could still be alive.”
The criticism comes amid existing turmoil for the Baltimore Fire Department.
International
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America and Caribbean
Middle East
Central
Arkansas
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
Nebraska
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Dakota
Texas
Wisconsin
East
Connecticut
Maine
Massachusetts
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
New York City
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Vermont
South
Alabama
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Mississippi
North Carolina
South Carolina
Tennessee
Virginia
West Virginia
West
Alaska
Arizona
California
Colorado
Hawaii
Idaho
Montana
New Mexico
Nevada
Oregon
Utah
Washington
Wyoming
US--Warehouse-Fatal Fire
Slug (asterisk)
24/40
By LEA SKENE
Byline
Associated Press
Bytitle
BALTIMORE
Dateline
UPDATES
Eds Note
With AP Photos.
Publish Settings
Routine
Urgency (asterisk)
Platform (asterisk)
Online
Broadcast
Datastream
cancel
Latin America and Caribbean
cancel
Audience (asterisk)
General news
cancel
Category (asterisk)
Spot Development
Content Type (asterisk)
Named Item
AP
cancel
Source (asterisk)
Language (asterisk)
Creation User
LSkene@ap.org
12/6/22 4:44 PM
Body of Baltimore fire victim went undiscovered for hours
Headline (asterisk)
57/60
Summary (asterisk)
A Baltimore family is demanding answers after firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Saturday night and failed to realize the building was occupied before leaving the scene. James Craig Jr., 45, was found dead the next morning after his brother went looking for him. Baltimore Police later launched a homicide investigation. Baltimore Fire officials said they had no reason to believe the building was occupied after finding signs of structural instability. Questions about their response come amid a time of turmoil for the department. The chief resigned last week after the release of an investigative report examining the department’s response to a call that left three firefighters dead early this year.
111 words
Body (asterisk)
Several hours after firefighters extinguished a warehouse fire in southwest Baltimore early Sunday, the scene was eerily quiet as Donte Craig stepped through the charred rubble, trying to remain hopeful.
He was looking for his older brother James Craig Jr., who leased the warehouse for his demolition and hauling business. After hearing about the fire, which was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday, family members grew increasingly concerned throughout the night because James Craig Jr. wasn’t answering calls or texts.
Finally, his brother drove to the scene late Sunday morning.
Inside the building, he found his brother lying unresponsive on the second floor. James Craig Jr., 45, was later pronounced dead, and Baltimore Police launched a homicide investigation.
As the investigation unfolds, family members are demanding answers. They want to know how firefighters initially failed to realize the building was occupied.
Their questions add to growing controversy surrounding the Baltimore Fire Department and its policies, which came under scrutiny after three firefighters died responding to a call early this year. The chief resigned last week in response to an investigative report that found numerous deficiencies.
In response to questions about the warehouse fire, officials said they had no reason to believe anyone was inside the two-story commercial building. They also said the building was ultimately deemed structurally unsafe for firefighters to enter.
But the Craig family said there were signs of occupancy, including about a half-dozen dogs spending the night in an adjacent enclosure. First responders had the dogs taken to an animal shelter, according to family members.
James Craig Jr. used the first floor of the warehouse as a workshop, but he also had a bedroom upstairs where he sometimes stayed after working late. He collapsed near the top of the stairs, according to his brother.
“He was trying to get out,” Donte Craig said in an interview at the scene Tuesday afternoon.
He pointed to the staircase leading to the second floor. While parts of the building were severely damaged from the flames — including sections of the walls and floorboards that were reduced to charcoal and ash — the metal staircase remained intact.
Donte Craig said he easily walked up the stairs Sunday morning and spotted his brother’s body before reaching the top. He questioned why firefighters didn’t make a similar effort.
“They’ve got a lot to answer for,” said father James Craig Sr. “Why couldn’t they walk up one flight of steps? Maybe my son could still be alive.”
The criticism comes amid existing turmoil for the Baltimore Fire Department. Chief Niles Ford, who had led the department since 2014, resigned last week after an investigative report found numerous deficiencies. The report examined the department’s response to a southwest Baltimore rowhouse fire that left three firefighters dead.
Among the investigative findings: There was no program to notify firefighters about vacant and unsafe homes or standard procedures for battling fires and coordinating EMS responses at vacant buildings. The report also cited a culture of competition among firefighters that may have led to increased risk-taking.
In that case, there were signs of a previous fire and structural instability, but firefighters entered the building anyway, officials have said.
Baltimore’s high concentration of vacant buildings present a unique danger to firefighters. A Baltimore Sun investigation showed vacant homes in Baltimore burn at twice the national rate, but gaps in record-keeping have limited what firefighters know before proceeding inside.
At the scene of the recent warehouse fire, firefighters initially entered the building and “performed interior operations to battle the fire,” department spokesperson Blair Adams said. But then the incident commander and safety officer discovered “some visual signs of structural instability” and ordered immediate evacuation. At that point, firefighters battled the fire from outside.
The fire was placed under control around 1 a.m. Sunday, officials said.
“There was no reason to believe anyone was inside,” Adams said in a text message Tuesday.
She said firefighters responded to the scene again on Sunday and discovered the body. Baltimore Police homicide and arson units also responded. Officials said the cause is still under investigation.
James Craig Sr. said he’s not satisfied with the city’s response.
“I’m getting assumptions; I’m not getting any facts,” he said Tuesday afternoon during a phone conversation with a homicide detective assigned to the case. “You have to remember, the reality of this is that I lost my son. That’s the reality of the whole thing.” who had led the department since 2014, resigned last week after an investigative report found numerous deficiencies. The report examined the department’s response to a southwest Baltimore rowhouse fire that left three firefighters dead.
Among the investigative findings: There was no program to notify firefighters about vacant and unsafe homes or standard procedures for battling fires and coordinating EMS responses at vacant buildings. The report also cited a culture of competition among firefighters that may have led to increased risk-taking.
In that case, there were signs of a previous fire and structural instability, but firefighters entered the building anyway, officials have said.
Baltimore’s high concentration of vacant buildings present a unique danger to firefighters. A Baltimore Sun investigation showed vacant homes in Baltimore burn at twice the national rate, but gaps in record-keeping have limited what firefighters know before proceeding inside.
At the scene of the recent warehouse fire, firefighters initially entered the building and “performed interior operations to battle the fire,” department spokesperson Blair Adams said. But then the incident commander and safety officer discovered “some visual signs of structural instability” and ordered immediate evacuation. At that point, firefighters battled the fire from outside.
The fire was placed under control around 1 a.m. Sunday, officials said.
“There was no reason to believe anyone was inside,” Adams said in a text message Tuesday.
She said firefighters responded to the scene again on Sunday and discovered the body. Baltimore Police homicide and arson units also responded. Officials said the cause is still under investigation.
James Craig Sr. said he’s not satisfied with the city’s response.
“I’m getting assumptions; I’m not getting any facts,” he said Tuesday afternoon during a phone conversation with a homicide detective assigned to the case. “You have to remember, the reality of this is that I lost my son. That’s the reality of the whole thing.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.