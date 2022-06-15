Fire rips through 4 Baltimore row homes, leaves 3 hurt
Baltimore officials say a fire tore through four row homes, sending three people to a hospital
A fire tore through four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday, sending three people to a hospital, officials said.
The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 31st Street, a few blocks from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams said.
Four homes were on fire and three people were taken to hospitals: a 74-year-old man in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man in critical condition, Adams said. The fire is under investigation, she said.
