Fire rips through 4 Baltimore row homes, leaves 3 hurt

Baltimore officials say a fire tore through four row homes, sending three people to a hospital

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 June 2022 18:31
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A fire tore through four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday, sending three people to a hospital, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 31st Street, a few blocks from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams said.

Four homes were on fire and three people were taken to hospitals: a 74-year-old man in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man in critical condition, Adams said. The fire is under investigation, she said.

