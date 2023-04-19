Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Death toll in Beijing hospital fire rises to 29

Authorities in Beijing say the death toll in a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a hospital has risen to 29, with 26 of them patients

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 19 April 2023 06:16

Death toll in Beijing hospital fire rises to 29

Show all 11

Authorities in Beijing say the death toll in fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a hospital has risen to 29, including 26 patients. Others who died were a nurse, a medical assistant and a family member, said Li Zongrong, deputy head of the Fengtai district.

The fire at the private Changfeng Hospital forced dozens of people to evacuate and prompted some of those trapped to escape from windows using bedsheets tied together. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in