9 people detained after unrest in Serbian city during protest over deadly roof collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Nine people have been detained after unrest that erupted during a protest over last week's deadly roof collapse in a northern Serbian city that killed 14 people and injured three, authorities said on Wednesday.

The detained are facing charges of violent behavior, destruction of property, causing public danger and attacking the police, prosecutors said in a statement. They said authorities are working to identify more people who were involved in the incidents on Tuesday evening.

Thousands marched in Novi Sad Tuesday to demand the resignations of top officials over the fall of the concrete canopy last Friday at the city’s main railway station. When some of the protesters threw flares, rocks, bottles and red paint at city hall, police responded by firing tear gas canisters.

Many in the Balkan country are blaming the roof collapse on rampant corruption, a lack of transparency and sloppy work during renovation work on the station building which was part of a wider railway deal with Chinese state companies.

The accident happened without warning. Surveillance camera footage showed the massive canopy on the outer wall of the station building crashing down on the people sitting below on benches or going in and out.

Populist government officials have promised full accountability and, faced with pressure, Serbia’s construction minister submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

The protest on Tuesday evening started peacefully but some protesters threw various projectiles and red paint, first at the regional headquarters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and later at city hall.

Some of the attackers at city hall wore masks and were believed to be soccer hooligans who are close to the populist government. Opposition politicians said violence was being stoked by provocateurs, a tactic used before in Serbia to derail peaceful anti-government protests and paint the opposition protesters as enemies of the nation.

Around 10 policemen and two citizens have been slightly injured, police said.