Germany: 1 person wounded, 1 detained in school attack
German police say they have detained a suspect in connection with an attack at a high school in the northern city of Bremerhaven in which one person was injured
German police say they have detained a suspect in connection with a Thursday morning attack at a high school in the northern city of Bremerhaven in which one person was injured.
Police said the incident happened at the Lloyd high school in the center of the city.
A police spokesperson initially confirmed that there had been a shooting, but later revised that information to say only that the attacker was armed.
“The armed person was detained and is in police custody,” police said in a statement.
“The weapon used by the suspect is the subject of police investigation,” police added. “We cannot currently confirm that there is a second suspect.”
The wounded person was taken to a hospital and was not a student, police said, adding that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.
