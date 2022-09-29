Jump to content

Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet

Via AP news wire
Thursday 29 September 2022 20:09

Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

Germany Boar Joins Herd

A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet.

Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.

Stapel said while he knows what extensive damage wild boars can cause, he can't bring himself to chase the animal away, dpa reported Thursday.

The local hunter has been told not to shoot the piglet — nicknamed Frieda — and in winter Stapel plans to put it in the shed with the mother cows.

“To leave it alone now would be unfair,” he told dpa.

