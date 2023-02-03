Train hits boys in western Germany; 1 killed, 1 injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One boy was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a freight train in western Germany, police said Friday.

The boys, ages 9 and 10, were hit by the train in Recklinghausen, in the Ruhr industrial region, on Thursday evening.

The elder boy died while the younger was taken to a hospital. Police said Friday that his life was no longer in acute danger.

They said there were no indications that other children were hit, though they were looking into whether others had been on the tracks before the accident.