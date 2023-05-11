Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 2 dead

German authorities say a man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany leaving two people dead

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 May 2023 10:45

Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 2 dead

Show all 3

A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving two people dead, authorities the company said.

The shooting occurred in Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, was taken into custody, a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said.

Police received the first emergency calls around 7:45 a.m. (0545 GMT; 1:45 a.m. EDT) on Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman told the news agency dpa.

Police tweeted that there was no further danger to employees at the plant. Information about the suspect’s motive was not immediately available.

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said that two people were killed at its Sindelfingen plant and said it was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news."

Recommended

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” the company's statement said.

The sprawling Sindelfingen works employ around 35,000 workers producing E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, according to the company’s website. It also houses planning, purchasing and development and design departments.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in