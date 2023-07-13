Climate activists protest at 2 German airports, causing numerous flight cancelations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Climate activists protested at two German airports early Thursday, causing numerous flights to be canceled during the peak holiday travel period.

The group Last Generation said several of its members entered the grounds of Hamburg airport around 6 a.m. and glued themselves to the runway. Thursday is the first day of school vacation in the northern state.

“It can't yet be predicted when operations can resume,” the airport operators said. “According to current information about a dozen flights have had to be canceled. Further cancelations and diversions aren't ruled out."

Members of the group also cut through a security fence at Duesseldorf airport, in the west of the country, and blocked an access route to the runway.

Last Generation is known for its disruptive protests, blocking roads and airports to demand tougher government action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. German prosecutors raided the homes of several of the group's members in May on suspicion of forming or supporting a criminal organization.