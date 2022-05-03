German authorities probing man's death during police check

Authorities in Germany are probing the death of a 47-year-old man who collapsed Monday during a police check in the city of Mannheim

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 03 May 2022 15:10
Germany Police Probed
Germany Police Probed
((c) PR-Video)

Authorities in Germany are probing the death of a man who collapsed Monday during a police check in the city of Mannheim, drawing allegations of police violence after a video surfaced allegedly showing him being beaten by officers while lying on the ground.

Gokay Akbulut, a federal lawmaker who represents Mannheim, called Tuesday for a thorough investigation of the case, saying it demonstrated the need for an independent complaints procedure.

Police in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said officers were alerted by a doctor at Mannheim's Central Institute of Mental Health that a patient required help.

The 47-year-old man resisted officers, prompting them to “exert immediate force” whereupon he collapsed and had to be resuscitated, state police said. The man later died in hospital.

A short video posted on social media shows a police officer hitting the head of a man lying on the ground.

Recommended

Lawmaker Akbulut called for demonstrations “to keep up the pressure so there is a full investigation” and said it was important for police to be properly trained in how to deal with people who have mental health problems.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in