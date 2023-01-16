Man dies after crashing limousine into Brandenburg Gate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

German police said Monday that a man has died after crashing a limousine into Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the vehicle between two pillars of the capital's popular sightseeing spot.

There was no immediate information about the identity of the driver.

Police said initial information indicated that other people weren't harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.

Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.