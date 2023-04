Police say several injured in western German city gym attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

German police say several people have been injured in an attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg.

Tuesday evening's attack occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area.

“According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object" at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted. “The situation is currently still confusing.”

Police said a large number of officers were at the scene.

German news agency dpa reported that several people were severely injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and the attacker appeared to still be on the loose, dpa reported. Further details were not immediately available.