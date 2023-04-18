Jump to content

Police say several injured in western German city gym attack

German police say several people have been injured in an attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 18 April 2023 19:34
Germany Attack
German police say several people have been injured in an attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg.

Tuesday evening's attack occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area.

“According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object" at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted. “The situation is currently still confusing.”

Police said a large number of officers were at the scene.

German news agency dpa reported that several people were severely injured.

Recommended

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and the attacker appeared to still be on the loose, dpa reported. Further details were not immediately available.

