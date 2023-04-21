German police publish images of fugitive gym attack suspect

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

German police released pictures Friday of a man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a gym in which four people were seriously wounded, one of whom remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police in the western city of Duisburg said they were able to obtain footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack took place late Tuesday.

Prosecutors have said the attacker appeared to have targeted one or more of the victims, all men aged 21 to 32.

Based on the images released, authorities described the suspect as being between 25 and 35 years old, tall and of normal build. At the time of the attack he had a black beard and wore a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with a white band around the soles. The man also wore a black baseball cap and was carrying a dark rucksack

A reward of 2,000 euros ($2,200) is being offered for information leading to his arrest.