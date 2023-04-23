Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suspect arrested in German gym attack that left 4 wounded

Authorities say a man has been arrested over last week’s stabbing attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg in which four people were seriously wounded

Via AP news wire
Sunday 23 April 2023 10:44
Germany Gym Attack
Germany Gym Attack
((c) Copyright 2023, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

A suspect has been arrested over last week's stabbing attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg in which four people were seriously wounded, authorities said Sunday.

Prosecutor Jill Mc Culler said the man, a 26-year-old Syrian citizen, was arrested shortly after midnight, German news agency dpa reported. He was to be brought before a judge on Monday to determine whether he can be kept in custody pending possible charges.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Police on Friday had released pictures of a man sought in the attack after obtaining footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack took place late Tuesday. Authorities offered a reward of 2,000 euros ($2,200) for information leading to his arrest.

Officials have said the attacker appeared to have targeted the most seriously injured victim, a 21-year-old man. The other victims, also men, were two 24-year-olds and a 32-year-old.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in