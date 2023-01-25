Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man stabs, injures several passengers on German train

German news agency dpa reports that a man stabbed and wounded several people on a train in northern Germany before police detained him

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 25 January 2023 15:40
Germany Train Attack
Germany Train Attack
((c) Copyright 2023, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

A man stabbed and wounded several people on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before police detained him, German news agency dpa reported.

Germany's Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station. An initial investigation indicated seven people were wounded, the police agency said.

It was not immediately clear how severe their injuries were. The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours, dpa reported.

Police did not give out any information on the suspect's identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in