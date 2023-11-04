Jump to content

German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

German news agency dpa has reported that the airport in the northern city of Hamburg has been closed to passengers and flights have been canceled after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises

Via AP news wire
Saturday 04 November 2023 21:07

The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

