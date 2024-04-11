Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

German police offer 5,000 euros for information on latest synagogue attack

German police have offered a reward and asked possible witnesses to come forward with information regarding an arson attack on a synagogue in the northern city of Oldenburg last week

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 April 2024 13:03
Germany Synagogue
Germany Synagogue ((c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

German police on Thursday offered a reward and asked possible witnesses to come forward with information regarding an arson attack on a synagogue in the northern city of Oldenburg last week.

Police are offering 5,000 euros ($5,364) and have called on the public to submit possible witness accounts through an online portal.

An unknown person threw an explosive device at the synagogue, causing minor damage. No events were taking place there at the time, and no one was injured. The perpetrator fled.

“The heinous act last Friday has caused nationwide bewilderment, but also great solidarity with the Jewish community," Oldenburg Police chief Andreas Sagehorn said in a statement. “We are now relying on the cooperation of the public to help us solve the case."

Police said they hoped that photos and videos such as from security cameras, private images or car dashboard cameras could have captured the perpetrator on the way to the incident.

“Every hint counts,” Sagehorn said. “Anyone can be the person who makes a difference.”

Germany has seen a significant increase in antisemitic crimes since Hamas’ attack in Israel on Oct. 7 and the war in Gaza that has ensued. In October, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a synagogue in Berlin.

