Incendiary device thrown at German synagogue door, but damage minor and no injuries

Police say an incendiary device has been thrown at a door of a synagogue in northwestern Germany but caused only minor damage

Via AP news wire
Friday 05 April 2024 19:53
An incendiary device was thrown at a door of a synagogue in northwestern Germany on Friday but caused only minor damage, police said. No one was injured.

The incident in the city of Oldenburg happened early Friday afternoon. The fire was discovered quickly and didn't spread, and the fire service didn't need to extinguish it. No event was taking place in the building at the time.

Police said they were searching for the perpetrator but had no information on a motive.

Police chief Andreas Sagehorn condemned the “cowardly act” and said in a statement that “we will take this attack as grounds to raise the security measures at the Oldenburg synagogue immediately” while the investigation is ongoing.

Germany saw a large increase in anti-Jewish incidents following Hamas’ attack on Israel in October, and Israel's subsequent attacks in Gaza.

