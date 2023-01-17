Jump to content

Activists resume protests of German coal mine expansion

German news agency dpa is reporting that dozens of climate activists have glued themselves to a main street in the western Germany city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf to protest the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 17 January 2023 12:31
Germany Coal Protest
((c) Copyright 2023, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany's western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf on Tuesday to protest the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

The protests came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site on Monday. Activists also occupied a giant digger at another coal mine in the west of the country as part of Tuesday's demonstrations.

Police and energy company RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on Jan. 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

