Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

List of 2024 Golden Globe winners

Winners so far at the Golden Globes are Da’Vine Joy Randolph, for supporting actress in “The Holdovers,” and Robert Downey Jr_, for best supporting actor for “Oppenheimer.”

The Associated Press
Monday 08 January 2024 01:32
81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ali Wong, “Beef”

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

___

More AP coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in