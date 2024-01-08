List of 2024 Golden Globe winners
Winners so far at the Golden Globes are Da’Vine Joy Randolph, for supporting actress in “The Holdovers,” and Robert Downey Jr_, for best supporting actor for “Oppenheimer.”
Winners so far at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ali Wong, “Beef”
ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
___
More AP coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards