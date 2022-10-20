Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration’s student debt cancellation program
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration's student debt cancellation program.
Barrett did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost rounds in lower federal courts. The group wrote in its Supreme Court filing that it needed an emergency order to put the program on hold because the administration could begin canceling outstanding student debt as soon as Sunday.
Barrett oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states. She acted on her own, without involving the rest of the court.
U.S. District Judge William Griesbach had earlier dismissed the group's lawsuit, finding they didn't have the legal right, or standing, to bring the case. A panel of appellate judges refused to step in with an emergency order.
Eligible borrowers can apply to have up to $20,000 of debt canceled.
Other legal challenges to the program are pending.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.