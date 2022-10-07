Jump to content

US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child

An Alabama man has been convicted on two federal charges in the 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared from a birthday party

Via AP news wire
Friday 07 October 2022 22:31
Child Killed Alabama
(Birmingham Police Department)

An Alabama man was convicted Friday on two federal charges in a 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose disappearance from a Birmingham birthday party led to 10 days of frantic searches.

Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, was convicted on the two kidnapping counts and faces a sentence of life in prison in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake" McKinney, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Birmingham.

Birmingham news outlets say Stallworth also is facing a state capital murder charge in the case.

The child vanished from a birthday party on Oct. 12, 2019. The searches ended with the discovery of her body in a landfill 10 days later.

Medical experts testified that the little girl died by asphyxia and that she had methamphetamine, Trazodone and Benadryl in her system.

Prosecutors said Stallworth and his girlfriend had planned to kidnap a child on the day the girl disappeared. The girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, has pleaded not guilty in the case and is awaiting a November federal trial. She faces the same state and federal charges as Stallworth. No dates have been set in the state case.

