AP PHOTOS: Day 33: Volunteers rally to aid of Ukraine army
AP PHOTOS: Day 33: Volunteers rally to aid of Ukraine armyShow all 14
Ukrainian volunteers fold clothing at a center in Mykolaiv, set up to supply the army with makeshift bullet proof vests, clothing and other supplies.
Displaced people disembark from a damaged bus upon their arrival at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in the key shipbuilding center on the Black Sea coast. Among them is 90-year-old Sofia Boiko, her eyes fearful from under a blue plaid shall.
An icon is wrapped on a column at the volunteer center by a banner scribbled with the words “I love Ukraine,” and “I hate Putin” in the colors of Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flag, along with a simple demand: “STAY."
Faced with fierce Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces are stalled at Mykolaiv, an entry point to several other key Black Sea ports, which if seized would completely cut off Ukraine’s access to its coast.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.