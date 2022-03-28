AP PHOTOS: Day 33: Volunteers rally to aid of Ukraine army

Monday 28 March 2022 23:21

AP PHOTOS: Day 33: Volunteers rally to aid of Ukraine army

Ukrainian volunteers fold clothing at a center in Mykolaiv, set up to supply the army with makeshift bullet proof vests, clothing and other supplies.

Displaced people disembark from a damaged bus upon their arrival at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in the key shipbuilding center on the Black Sea coast. Among them is 90-year-old Sofia Boiko, her eyes fearful from under a blue plaid shall.

An icon is wrapped on a column at the volunteer center by a banner scribbled with the words “I love Ukraine,” and “I hate Putin” in the colors of Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flag, along with a simple demand: “STAY."

Faced with fierce Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces are stalled at Mykolaiv, an entry point to several other key Black Sea ports, which if seized would completely cut off Ukraine’s access to its coast.

