Full Life: John Stamos memoir scheduled for fall 2023

Parenthood and the death of his dear friend and former “Full House” co-star Bob Saget helped convince John Stamos it was time to write his memoir

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 14 September 2022 13:41
Books-John Stamos
(Invision)

Parenthood and the death of his dear friend and former “Full House” co-star Bob Saget helped convince John Stamos it was time to write his memoir.

The publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos' “If You Would Have Told Me” is scheduled for fall 2023.

“'If You Would Have Told Me' is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when?" Stamos, 59, said in a statement released through Henry Holt.

“Honestly, while writing this book I’ve realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them. It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much.”

Stamos' long career ranges from his early appearances on “General Hospital” to his years on “Full House” as Uncle Jesse to touring with the Beach Boys. He became a father in 2018 after his wife Caitlin McHugh gave birth to their son Billy.

Recommended

According to Holt, the Emmy-nominated actor will describe “the surreal highs and devastating lows of a misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a dorky kid from Orange County, and of his midlife quest to find sobriety and a family of his own.”

