Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero has died at age 91, daughter says

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 September 2023 15:14
Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, known for depicting people in large exaggerated volumes, has died in Monaco, his daughter said. He was 91.
Lina Botero told the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning of pneumonia complications.