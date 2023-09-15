Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero has died at age 91, daughter says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, known for depicting people in large exaggerated volumes, has died in Monaco, his daughter said. He was 91.

Lina Botero told the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died Friday morning of pneumonia complications.