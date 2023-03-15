Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Colombian coal mine blast kills 11, search on for survivors

A powerful explosion in a coal mine in central Colombia that affected four other mines linked by tunnels has killed at least 11 people and left 10 others missing

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 March 2023 16:36

Colombian coal mine blast kills 11, search on for survivors

Show all 2

A powerful explosion in a coal mine in central Colombia that affected four other mines linked by tunnels has killed at least 11 people and left 10 others missing, the government said Wednesday.

President Gustavo Petro said on his Twitter account that rescuers were making every effort to reach the trapped miners.

The blast, which was attributed to a build up of methane gas, took place Tuesday night in the municipality of Sutatausa in Cundinamarca province.

Cundinamarca Gov. Nicolás García Bustos initially reported four deaths with two people recovered alive and 17 still trapped in the mine.

But Álvaro Farfán, captain of the Cundinamarca fire department, told local media the explosion affected five mines interconnected by tunnels, generating a “chain" blast with a wider impact.

Recommended

Petro later raised the death toll to 11. Energy and Mines Minister Irene Vélez said 10 people were still trapped in the mines.

The blast occurred when the highly explosive methane gas ignited, Vélez said.

Explosions, landslide and other emergencies are common in Colombian coal mines.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in