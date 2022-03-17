Noteworthy musical news: Boston Pops spring season returns
The Boston Pops orchestra is reviving springtime live performances for the first time since the pandemic began
The music is back.
For the first time since the pandemic began, the Boston Pops is holding a spring season with live performances, the orchestra announced Thursday.
“The musicians of the Boston Pops Orchestra join me in expressing our sheer joy in presenting the upcoming Spring Pops season and welcoming back a live audience at Symphony Hall in 2022,” conductor Keith Lockhart said in a statement.
Reviving in-person concerts will return “the power and meaning of the live concert experience,” he said.
It's the Pops' first spring season since 2019, rekindling a tradition that dates to 1885.
This spring's lineup will pay tribute to Pops conductor laureate John Williams, who turned 90 last month, including performances of Williams' theme for the 1980 classic, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”
It opens on May 19 with works by composer Alan Menken, best known for “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.” In June, concerts will highlight the music of jazz legend Duke Ellington, and the season will close with a night devoted to gospel.
Live performances were canceled for 2020 and most of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, though the Pops ventured briefly back to Symphony Hall in December for a holiday concert series.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.