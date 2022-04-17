Twins put RHP Gray on IL with hamstring strain
The Twins placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list with a low grade strained hamstring a day after he left his start
The Twins placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low grade strained hamstring a day after he left his start.
To take his place on the roster, the team activated right-hander Cody Stashak, who was on the IL with right biceps tendinitis.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game that he doesn’t think Gray will miss more than one start.
Gray (O-1) allowed a homer to Alex Verdugo in the second inning before being pulled two batters later with right hamstring tightness in Minnesota's 4-0 loss to Boston on Saturday. The 32-year-old was acquired from Cincinnati in a trade last month.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.