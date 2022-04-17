Twins put RHP Gray on IL with hamstring strain

The Twins placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list with a low grade strained hamstring a day after he left his start

The Twins placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low grade strained hamstring a day after he left his start.

To take his place on the roster, the team activated right-hander Cody Stashak, who was on the IL with right biceps tendinitis.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game that he doesn’t think Gray will miss more than one start.

Gray (O-1) allowed a homer to Alex Verdugo in the second inning before being pulled two batters later with right hamstring tightness in Minnesota's 4-0 loss to Boston on Saturday. The 32-year-old was acquired from Cincinnati in a trade last month.

