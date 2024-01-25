Andris Nelsons agrees to rolling contract as Boston Symphony Orchestra music director

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andris Nelsons has agreed to a rolling contract as music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The 45-year-old Latvian has been the BSO's music director since the 2014-15 season, when he began a five-year contract. That was replaced by an eight-year deal through 2021-22 and in October 2020 a three-year extension through the the 2024-25 season.

The BSO said Thursday Nelsons also had been given an additional title as head of conducting at Tanglewood, the music and educational center that is the orchestra's summer home.

Nelson also has been music director of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra since 2017-18.