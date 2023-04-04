Jump to content

Pirates C Austin Hedges goes on 7-day concussion list

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Austin Hedges was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 April 2023 21:58
Pirates Reds Baseball
Pirates Reds Baseball
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Austin Hedges was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list.

The 30-year-old Hedges played in the club’s first three games, going hitless in seven at-bats.

Catcher Tyler Heineman's contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, and Pittsburgh designated right-hander Edwin Uceta for assignment.

The team claimed Uceta off waivers two days earlier, but he hadn’t made an appearance for Indianapolis.

Hedges is with his fourth organization. He hit .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs with Cleveland last year. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

