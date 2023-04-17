Hug wins 6th career Boston Marathon wheelchair title

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcel Hug of Switzerland captured his sixth men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory Monday in the 127th edition of the race in a course record of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds.

It bests his previous course mark of 1:18:04 set in 2017. It was the first race of the day. American Daniel Romanchuk was second in 1:27.45, followed by Jetze Plat of the Netherlands in 1:28.35. Hug's win was the second-largest in the Boston wheelchair race's history.

The 37-year-old Hug surged to the front of the field on a foggy and drizzly morning, leading the majority of the 26.2-mile course a year after withdrawing before the race for medical reasons. Hug also broke the course record in Saturday’s 5K race as well.