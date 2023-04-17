Jump to content

Hug wins 6th career Boston Marathon wheelchair title

Marcel Hug of Switzerland captured his sixth men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title

Kyle Hightower
Monday 17 April 2023 15:45

Marcel Hug of Switzerland captured his sixth men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory Monday in the 127th edition of the race in a course record of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds.

It bests his previous course mark of 1:18:04 set in 2017. It was the first race of the day. American Daniel Romanchuk was second in 1:27.45, followed by Jetze Plat of the Netherlands in 1:28.35. Hug's win was the second-largest in the Boston wheelchair race's history.

The 37-year-old Hug surged to the front of the field on a foggy and drizzly morning, leading the majority of the 26.2-mile course a year after withdrawing before the race for medical reasons. Hug also broke the course record in Saturday’s 5K race as well.

