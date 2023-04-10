Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night, going to the Indiana Fever.

It's the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft, and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31.

“It’s really special, I’m thankful to God for putting me in this position,” said the 21-year-old Boston, from the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Everyone in Indiana, they saw something in me, I'm ready to get there and get to work.”

Boston, like many other players, have had to choose whether to return to college for a fifth season because of the extra year granted for the COVID-19 virus or turn pro. She decided to enter the draft, joining 111 other players to declare.

She was joined by three other South Carolina players, who were expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. The Gamecocks were unbeaten all season, until losing to Iowa in the Final Four.

Minnesota took Diamond Miller of Maryland with the No. 2 pick, and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist of Villanova with the third pick. The Wings also picked fifth and 11th in the first round.

Stephanie Soares of Iowa State went fourth to Washington.

