AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 01 November 2024 04:40

Oct. 25-31, 2024

Fans of Argentina's Lanús launch fireworks ahead of a Copa Sudamericana match against Brazil's Cruzeiro. Kayapos protest a proposed constitutional amendment in Brazil that threatens some Indigenous land. Venezuelan migrants cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala into Mexico. Dogs take place in a Halloween pet show in Peru.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Fernando Llano, based in Mexico City. ____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

