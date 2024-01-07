Mario Zagallo funeral: Brazil pays its last respects to World Cup great

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans, players and coaches have been paying their last respects in Brazil to Mario Zagallo, the first person to win the World Cup both as a player and a manager.

Zagallo was seen by many as the embodiment of the Brazilian national team, whose flair and skills gained a global following. A large banner reading “Zagallo eternal” covered the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters, where the funeral was taking place Sunday at the confederation’s museum.

A Catholic ceremony for family and friends will be held at the same location early in the afternoon before his casket is taken to the Sao João Batista cemetery in a short parade through the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

“I owe my career in the national team to him,” said former player Zinho, who tearfully kissed Zagallo’s forehead in an open casket ahead of the ceremony. “I recently wanted to visit him, he was not in good shape, but still called me to chat later. I lost a father.”

Zagallo won two World Cups as a player (1958 and '62), one as a coach (with the still revered team of 1970) and another as an assistant coach (1994) for Brazil.

He died late on Friday at age 92 of multiple-organ failure. Local media reported he was hospitalized after Christmas.

A life-size statue of the soccer legend lay close to his casket. Zagallo saw the unveiling of the statue in a wheelchair in October 2022.

Replicas of all five World Cup trophies Brazil has won were placed in front of Zagallo's casket. His sons received miniature versions of them during the funeral.

“I can only thank people all over the world for all the love they are giving to my father,” said Paulo Zagallo. “He was lucid until the end. It was God's will to allow him to rest so he didn't suffer so much.”

Fans like Jair Almeida Alves, 56, applauded as they passed by Zagallo's casket. Wearing a Botafogo shirt, one of Zagallo's clubs as player and coach, Alves said he saw him as a national hero.

“He is the embodiment of what it is to be proud about being Brazilian. Only later in his life people understood Zagallo, how important he was for our soccer, for our identity,” Alves said. “This is a celebration of his life, he lived a great life, made us happy and is now in the history books.”

Zagallo was also the last living member of Brazil’s starting team in its first championship victory in the tournament in 1958.

He played a role in nearly every major chapter in Brazilian soccer history, from its first World Cup title in 1958 to the tournament it hosted in 2014. Former Brazil coach Tite visited him to hear his advice before taking the team to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Zagallo coached Brazil in the 1970, 1974 and 1998 World Cups, winning the first of those. He was the team's assistant coach in the 1994 title-winning campaign.

Brazil soccer great Ronaldo, the 1994 and 2002 World Cup winner, was among many to send wreaths.

“Zagallo, your era is eternal," his message said. "Thanks for everything you taught me. Rest in peace. I love you.”

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared three days of national mourning on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer