Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

Buckingham Palace says Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy

Via AP news wire
Monday 05 June 2023 17:25

Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

Show all 2

Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30th. The baby, who weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce, is the couple's second child.

The couple's eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,'' the princess said on her Instagram page. “Augie is loving being a big brother already.''

Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Recommended

The child is 13th in line to the throne.

The new parents uploaded one photo of the infant wearing a blue and white stocking cap and another of August gently touching his brother's head.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in