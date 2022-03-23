British government allows Chelsea to sell some tickets again

The British government will allow Chelsea to sell some tickets again under the terms of its sanctioning license, meaning Real Madrid supporters can attend the Champions League quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had been banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned last month for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing invasion on Ukraine.

Chelsea has been granted a license to continue operating as a club but with strict limitations on its commercial ventures. However, a government document seen by The Associated Press shows the terms of the license now allows Champions League tickets to be sold again. Chelsea hosts Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals in April.

The easing of the restrictions means Chelsea can sell tickets but won't receive the cash.

Chelsea cannot sell new tickets for home Premier League games to its fans — beyond existing season ticket holders — but away fans can now buy tickets.

Chelsea fans will also be able to attend the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium against Crystal Palace next month with competition organizers receiving the proceeds.

