Brookings president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe
The president of the Brookings Institution has resigned amid a federal investigation into whether he illegally lobbied on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar
Retired Gen. John Allen wrote in a letter to the think tank that he was leaving with a “heavy heart" but did not offer a direct explanation.
“I know it is best for all concerned in this moment,” Allen's letter said.
A retired four-star Marine general who led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, Allen's announcement came less than a week after the Associated Press was first to report on new court filings that showed the FBI had seized Allen’s electronic data as part of the lobbying probe.
Allen has not been charged with any crimes and, through a spokesman, has denied any wrongdoing.
