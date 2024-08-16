Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
AP Global Top 20 Pollstar Week of 08/19/24
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from PollstarShow all 3
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$7,291,819
|57,273
|$127.32
|2
|Luke Combs
|$6,664,581
|49,928
|$133.48
|3
|P!NK
|$6,530,410
|48,372
|$135.00
|4
|Dead & Company
|$4,692,214
|15,874
|$295.58
|5
|Bad Bunny
|$4,036,577
|16,405
|$246.06
|6
|Kenny Chesney
|$4,022,134
|36,143
|$111.28
|7
|Justin Timberlake
|$2,779,786
|14,431
|$192.62
|8
|blink-182
|$2,598,386
|21,886
|$118.72
|9
|Karol G
|$2,381,886
|22,668
|$105.08
|10
|Chris Brown
|$2,222,878
|13,018
|$170.75
|11
|Aventura
|$1,979,243
|12,638
|$156.61
|12
|Luis Miguel
|$1,952,914
|13,565
|$143.96
|13
|Noah Kahan
|$1,952,693
|17,281
|$113.00
|14
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,948,937
|11,781
|$165.42
|15
|Take That
|$1,862,798
|17,970
|$103.66
|16
|Feid
|$1,662,722
|13,595
|$122.30
|17
|Lady Gaga
|$1,638,194
|5,299
|$309.11
|18
|Missy Elliott
|$1,420,850
|10,779
|$131.81
|19
|Roland Kaiser
|$1,372,461
|18,974
|$72.33
|20
|Melanie Martinez
|$1,323,832
|13,364
|$99.05
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___