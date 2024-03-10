Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Driver arrested after crashing his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London

London police say they have arrested a driver who plowed into the gates of Buckingham Palace

Via AP news wire
Sunday 10 March 2024 15:43

Driver arrested after crashing his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London

Show all 2

A driver who plowed into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, London police said Sunday.

Metropolitan police said the crash early Saturday morning was not considered terrorism-related and no one was injured.

The driver was arrested by armed officers and held under the Mental Health Act after being taken to a hospital. He has since been released on bail.

Metal fencing was placed in front of the entrance to the palace and the gates were boarded up Sunday as tourists strolled past in the rain.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in