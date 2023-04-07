Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Officer Cottontail? Bunny joins police force. Fur real.

Meet Percy, the police rabbit

Via AP news wire
Friday 07 April 2023 23:12

Officer Cottontail? Bunny joins police force. Fur real.

Show all 2

Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that's fur real.

Some bunny — also known as Officer Ashley Carson — found a lost rabbit last year in the middle of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California.

Carson scurried back to the police station and handed the rabbit over to animal control, who could find neither hide nor hare of the bunny's family.

In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted the allegedly “docile and friendly” animal and named him Percy.

The Yuba City Police Department — about 40 hopping miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Sacramento — announced the rabbit's promotion to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter Sunday.

Recommended

“Officer Percy lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all,” the department wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment. Case closed.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in