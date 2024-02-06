Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kazakhstan's president appoints a new prime minister to replace the one he dismissed

Kazakhstan’s president has appointed his chief of staff as the new prime minister a day after he dismissed the Central Asian nation's government

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 February 2024 11:59
Kazakhstan Cabinet's Resignation
Kazakhstan Cabinet's Resignation
(Sputnik)

Kazakhstan's president appointed his chief of staff as the new prime minister Tuesday, the day after he dismissed the Central Asian country's government.

A presidential decree announcing the Cabinet’s resignation Monday didn’t explain the reason for it. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had criticized the ministers last year and blamed the Cabinet for failing to stem inflation and to improve the country’s aging infrastructure.

Tokayev named chief of staff Olzhas Bektenov, 43, to replace Alikhan Smailov as prime minister. The ruling Amanat party nominated Bektenov, who previously led the country's anti-corruption agency, and the national parliament quickly gave its approval.

Smailov was named prime minister in the wake of violent protests in January 2022 that left 225 people dead. It was the worst unrest since Kazakhstan gained independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

With Tokayev, 70, dominating the nation’s politics, the Cabinet plays mostly a technical role. Key Cabinet members, including defense, interior and foreign ministers, have retained their jobs for now. The president is expected to set priorities for the new Cabinet at a meeting with top officials on Wednesday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in