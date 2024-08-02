Cameron McEvoy wins gold for Australia in 50 freestyle swimming, Dressel finishes sixth

Support truly

Cameron McEvoy won gold in the men's 50-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympics on Friday night, denying Caeleb Dressel a repeat in swimming's most frantic event.

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown followed by winning the 200-meter backstroke, becoming the first woman to sweep the Olympic backstroke events at two straight Games.

McEvoy became the first Australian man to win gold at these Games. With McKeown's gold, the country has a leading seven swimming golds overall.

McEvoy made it from end of the pool to the other in 21.25 seconds, edging out Benjamin Proud of Britain by five-hundredths.

Florent Manaudou of France thrilled the home crowd by capturing the bronze in 21.56. Dressel, who won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, finished sixth in 21.61.

